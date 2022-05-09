ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Moline

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A Moline man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in November. Rock Island County court records...

Comments / 1

jason cooper
4d ago

Terrible. I knew this woman. She didn't deserve to die like this. This guy will be home soon, and Dawny will never see her children again. Sorry Vicki, sorry Stevie, and I'm sorry Jessie. 😞

2
