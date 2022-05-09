Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash Friday afternoon in Davenport. According to Davenport Police, it happened around 4:04 p.m., when an Audi traveling westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway attempted to turn left onto Eastern Avenue. Police say that the car struck a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound at that moment. Police say their investigation showed the Audi did not yield the right of way.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO