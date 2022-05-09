ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7TwK_0fYBBfCP00
Bees Stock photo of bees. (bo1982/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling.

Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.

Lee said she notified the front office and they sent maintenance workers and beekeepers. Lee’s brother was visiting, and she said he heard buzzing in a wall. She said she heard the same buzzing in a wall of the apartment’s second bedroom.

Lee met with maintenance representatives and the beekeeper, who were scheduled to remove the bees in late April.

According to Lee, the front office employee said the plan was to break a hole in the ceiling and the walls and remove the bees. Lee was not in the room while the beekeeper and his associates worked. For the 45 minutes they were inside, Lee said she could hear vacuuming through the closed door.

“One one of the guys comes out of the room and when I asked him if it was a lot, he just looked at me — his eyes were big — and said, ‘There were tens of thousands of them,’” Lee said.

Lee said the beekeepers took video and photos of what they found in the walls, including old honeycomb clinging to the ceiling.

A representative for the Links declined to comment to The Oxford Eagle. Lee said she has been unable to break her apartment lease, but has been staying with her mother.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Gail Tidwell Brown
4d ago

wow! I would have a serious problem that they wouldn't let you out of a lease for an apartment you can't live in! I would also be suspicious that the adjoining apartments would also be infested!

Reply
2
Related
breezynews.com

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today committed continued support for law enforcement in National Police Week 2022 tributes to honor law enforcement officers and to recognize those Mississippi officers who died in the line of duty in 2021. Hyde-Smith recorded an appreciation message for law enforcement and wrote a Congressional...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

New Wolf River Crossing connects Greenway to Shelby Farms Greenline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new section of the Wolf River Greenway opened Friday, connecting the trail to the Shelby Farms Greenline, the Wolf River Conservancy announced. The new section features Wolf River Crossing, the longest pedestrian bridge over the Wolf River, a raised boardwalk trail through the Lucius Burch State Natural Area, and the connection point to the Shelby Farms Greenline.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Oxford, MS
Government
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
City
Oxford, MS
Oxford, MS
Pets & Animals
Oxford, MS
Lifestyle
WJTV.com

Five Below to open at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 11, leaders with the Outlets of Mississippi announced that Five Below will celebrate its grand opening early this summer in Pearl. The business will make its U.S. debut operating within an outlet center environment. Five Below will serve Outlets of Mississippi customers...
PEARL, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
WREG

Salon owner opens her own natural hair care school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owner of a hair salon in Bartlett is taking what she learned behind the chair and moving in front of the classroom. Three years strong, Pressed hair salon in Bartlett is thriving. Reba Sanford said owning Pressed has not always been smooth. “As soon as things...
BARTLETT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Insect Bites And Stings#Ap#The Oxford Eagle#The Links At Oxford
actionnews5.com

Gunfire damages Olive Branch Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Olive Branch Police responded to an incident outside of the Target on Goodman Road. Officers say that this is an isolated incident and the scene is secure at this time. Witnesses on the scene say that shots were fired between two cars that were chasing each...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WJTV 12

Hurricane Hunters punished for stop to pick up motorcycle

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Hurricane Hunters in Mississippi have been punished after they made a detour to Martha’s Vineyard to pick up a crew member’s personal motorcycle. According to the Sun Herald, Lt. Colonel Marnee Losurdo said members of the 403rd Wing aircrew have faced “both administrative and aircrew qualification-related discipline.” Losurdo […]
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WLBT

Mississippi State Fairgrounds to have its own Crime Command Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The war against crime in Jackson has begun - that’s what Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said now that he will have a Crime Command Center on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The plans come two weeks after the shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.
JACKSON, MS
travelawaits.com

11 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is one of those cities that you simply cannot ignore. With a resident population of less than 50,000, the number swells by another 15,000 when students are on campus at the University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University. Camp Shelby, the nation’s largest state-owned training site, is located within a quick drive, and Hattiesburg shares the title of “Birthplace of Rock and Roll” with Clarksdale, Memphis, New Orleans, and Detroit. With its 1964 Freedom Summer Trail, it is an important destination in telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
localmemphis.com

Another Festival heads to the mid-south, this time in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Magnolia Fest is returning to Horn Lake, Mississippi this week at Latimer Lakes Park. The festival kicks off Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m., and concludes Saturday May 14. Carnival rides, live music, food, arts and crafts, a fireworks show, and more can be expected at...
HORN LAKE, MS
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Flood Overwhelms Miles-Long Sandbag Wall

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Floodwaters overwhelmed a miles-long sandbag barrier over the weekend, drenching another community in the southern end of the Mississippi Delta. Volunteers, prisoners and others had stacked 100,000 sandbags and more than 600 wire flood-control baskets, trying to keep water out of hundreds of homes at Eagle Lake, north of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian dad, son and daughter graduate together at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian held its spring commencement Thursday. For a trio of Meridian natives, it truly was a family affair. Commandre Cole, his son, Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter, Iesha Gully, all received their diplomas in education. Iesha currently works at Northeast Elementary. Ja’Coby works at Oakland Heights Elementary and Commandre is employed by Northwest Middle School.
MERIDIAN, MS
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
101K+
Followers
102K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy