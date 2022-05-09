ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Community Conversation will be May 17

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nwu8f_0fYBBOOA00

King County is hosting a series of community meetings this spring and summer to receive input on issues related to the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

This open event will be held at the TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center (map below).

  • Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
  • Learn from community partners and providers on what went well during the levy
  • Discuss what needs improvement going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
City
White Center, WA
White Center, WA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy