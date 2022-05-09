King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Community Conversation will be May 17
King County is hosting a series of community meetings this spring and summer to receive input on issues related to the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
This open event will be held at the TAF Bethaday Community Learning Space in White Center (map below).
- Provide a brief update on the state of Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
- Learn from community partners and providers on what went well during the levy
- Discuss what needs improvement going forward.
