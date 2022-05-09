ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Man arrested for filming juveniles in showers

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man was arrested for secretly recording minors while taking showers and is also facing narcotics charges.

On Sunday, Thomasville Police Department officers received a complaint about two minors being recorded while taking showers at a Thomasville residence. Detectives searched a house in the 200 block of Charles Street and recovered electronic devices along with heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Police charged Charles Thomas Lewis Jr., 36, of Charles Street, with 29 counts of felony secret peeping, two counts of trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance,

two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $540,000 secured. Lewis was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington.

