Salmon, ID

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Salmon's Simmons breaks District 6 record with 3,200 win at BYU

By MARLOWE HEREFORD prsports@postregister.com
Post Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalmon sophomore Danny Simmons won two events and made history at the BYU Invitational over the weekend. His 9:06.15 to win the 1A/2A/3A boys 3,200 broke a 23 year-old District 6 all-time record in the event by fractions of a second. Bonneville’s Jed Barta previously owned District 6’s fastest boys 3,200...

