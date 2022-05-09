HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Salmon's Simmons breaks District 6 record with 3,200 win at BYU

Dorothy"Mickey" Hart Merrell passed away May 7, 2022, at 97 years old at her daughter's home in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children to Howard and Dorothy Hart of Monte Vista, Colorado. Mickey was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 23, 1924. After living in Denver and having three children with her first husband, Harry H. Kanatzar, Jr. the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mickey married Gerald Merrell in 1973 until his death in 2015. During her time in Idaho Falls Mickey was an artist doing fashion illustrations for LeVines and other stores in the area. She was a lifelong artist focusing on landscapes and portraits as well as illustrating two books. Mickey spent many hours playing bridge where she met good friends. She moved to Boise to live with her daughter and granddaughter in 2020 until her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Ivan Hart, Loyal Hart, Ronnie Hart, and her younger son Douglas Kanatzar. Mickey is survived by her daughter Kathy Kanatzar of Boise, son Steve Kanatzar of Colorado Springs, grandchildren Ashley Morrison, Nick Morrison, Jackie Ripke, Steve Kanatzar, Cameron Kanatzar, eleven great grandchildren, stepson Bill Merrell, stepdaughter-in-law Carol Merrell, and stepdaughter Kay Merrell. She was dearly loved and will be missed, until we are together in heaven. Services will be at The Vineyard in Boise, Idaho on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by inurnment with her younger son Douglas Kanatzar at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise on Monday May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Mickey Merrell's name to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian, ID 208-898-0642 www.summersfuneral.com. Dorothy 8/23/1924 - 5/7/2022Mildred Merrell.

