Morristown, NJ

Rhett Titus unscathed following scary head-on car crash

By Joseph Currier
f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer ROH Television Champion Rhett Titus is thankfully unscathed following a scary car crash over the weekend. After working an indie show in Morristown, New Jersey on Saturday night, Titus was driving home on a one-way highway when a vehicle drove head-on into his car. Though Titus' car was likely...

www.f4wonline.com

