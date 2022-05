LURAY — Pat Racey knows a thing or two about perseverance paying off. The former VDOT employee started a side business from his basement in 1994 that earned only $18,000 in its first year. Friends and local businessmen openly conveyed their skepticism about opening an independent engineering firm in a small town like Luray. Well today, Racey Engineering employs about two dozen in a Main Street office and touts a multi-state client list that generates several million in revenue annually.

LURAY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO