Nets, the payments unit of the Italian bank Nexi, is acquiring a majority stake in Germany’s cloud-based point-of-sale firm (POS) platform orderbird. The tie-up will support orderbird’s integrated payment services for the hospitality industry and grow its international footprint, according to a press release on Thursday (May 12). Nets was already a shareholder in orderbird through its German-based digital payment provider Concardis and upped its stake last year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO