The company is introducing new features using the scale to make it easier for people to find more relevant results in Search. Now, when you search for makeup or beauty-related queries in Google Images, you’ll see a new option to further refine the results by skin tone. For example, if you’re looking for “bridal makeup looks,” you’ll have the option to find results that work best for you. In the future, Google plans to incorporate the MST scale to better detect and rank images to include a broader range of results to make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO