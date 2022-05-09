ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Why Charlotte Flair Was Written Off WWE TV

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Shortly after the bout, WWE announced Flair had suffered an injury in the arm Rousey had trapped inside of a steel chair in order to force her to surrender and it...

comicbook.com

DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

WWE Tag Team Splitting Up Soon?

The tag team division in WWE has been interesting as of late with teams such as RK-Bro and The Usos in the forefront. Now it seems that the division might be losing a team as it looks like former SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio could be splitting up.
WWE
PWMania

Corey Graves Comments On Possibly Transitioning To A Different Role In WWE

In an interview with WrestleTalk.com, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on his future with the company:. “Now what else can I do? Is there some other role? I went and got cleared in the event that the need arises for me to fight somebody in the ring. I’m medically ready. Not in ring shape by any means! Nothing catastrophic will happen if that goes down. Now I’m kinda just, I want to say at a plateau but I’m looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative, is it business, there are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler. Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match.
WWE
Cinema Blend

The WWE Just Confirmed A Major Star Is Out Indefinitely, But It's Likely Not A Cause For Concern

The WWE fandom recently learned that Roman Reigns is allegedly stepping away from the company for a good chunk of the summer and upcoming house shows, and now another major star is out indefinitely. The wrestling organization confirmed that Charlotte Flair is out indefinitely following her “I Quit” match with Ronda Rousey, but it’s likely not a cause for concern.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bayley reflects on her return

In recent months, several WWE Superstars have had to be absent due to the most disparate problems, including those who were on maternity leave like Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans or Ronda Rousey or those who are struggling with an injury of more or less length, such as Asuka, Bayley or Big E, with the latter currently still KO due to the two fractures remedied to the cervical part of his spine.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Written Off TV Indefinitely

Over the weekend fans got the chance to see Ronda Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, and it was Rousey who walked out with the gold after she wrapped Flair’s arm in a chair and forced her to say “I quit.”
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson opens up on KO loss to Michael Chandler, says it “was a scary feeling not remembering anything”

Tony Ferguson has opened up on his knockout loss to Michael Chandler. At UFC 274, Ferguson was looking to snap his three-fight losing streak in a very fan-friendly matchup against Chandler. Although ‘El Cucuy’ was coming off three losses in a row, he did much better than many expected in the first round. However, just seconds into the round Chandler landed a massive front kick that knocked Ferguson out cold.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star “Very Likely” To Join The Bloodline

Together as The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos have been able to dominate WWE. Reigns and The Usos have proved to be a force to be reckoned with, and recently there’s been talk of the group possibly adding another member. Naomi recently shared her thoughts on possibly joining...
WWE

