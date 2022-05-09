ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast

By Jack Pickell
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Another cool, breezy day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHtS7_0fYB9zi400
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Cool weather continues across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but a big warmup is on the horizon.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with continued gusty winds. Highs will be in the 50s.

Similar temperatures are expected Wednesday with increasing clouds, then warm weather settles in through the weekend. High temperatures in the 70s and even 80s are possible, especially away from the coast.

Community Policy