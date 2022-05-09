ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Busch Reveals If He'd Miss Race For Daughter's Birth

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
 4 days ago
Kyle Busch's day at Darlington Raceway ended early when he got caught up in a wreck on Stage 2. While he'll look to rebound from the disappointing outcome, he could potentially miss the next race for...

Teresa Callen
4d ago

Kyle has already made the decision to miss the race when their baby is born. He is smart enough to put his family first, they are going to be with him for a lot longer than Nascar. I truly wish people would stop the hate and realize all of the drivers still have family, racing is their job just like other people that have jobs. The truth is there are a lot more circumstances than just the Nascar races on weekends to deal with. Most of these drivers are also part owners of their cars or their own cars. Haters are some of the drivers biggest problems too..

Cheryl M
3d ago

The baby is his and Samantha. They have tried for many years. I know this baby will be loved and that's all matters. People are mean and cruel to say the baby isn't theirs and I don't understand why . Does it really matter either way as long as it is loved and took care of like all babies should be. All I can say congratulations Kyle and Samantha

dougspost
4d ago

she's having someone else have the baby, you can let someone else drive the car! Question is; who would cry more... you are the baby?

