Kyle Busch Reveals If He'd Miss Race For Daughter's Birth

We're approaching the halfway point of the 2022 NASCAR schedule and friction between two of the top drivers is making headlines after Joey Logano used a bump to get past William Byron late in his win at Darlington last week. Now, the promotion heads to Kansas Speedway for the 2022 AdventHealth 400 and fans will be wondering if the bad blood will continue after both drivers claimed foul in post-race comments to the media. The 2022 NASCAR Kansas green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).

