Morris City Council Meets Tuesday

Fergus Falls, Minnesota, May 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.: Otter Tail Power Company continues efforts to restore power to its customers in Minnesota and South Dakota following Thursday evening’s severe weather. The company experienced significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles. Additionally, high winds in part of the area have caused new outages in some communities. As of 4:00 p.m. today, the company restored power to at least 14,000 customers, with more than 10,000 still without electricity.
