ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Morris City Council Meets Tuesday

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morris City Council will meet 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers....

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmrskkok.com

Council Accepts Bid of Joe Riley for Street Projects

The Morris City Council approved the low bid of around $2.4 million for Joe Riley Construction to do street improvement projects this summer on 6th Street, North Iowa Avenue and portions of Columbia Avenue. Morris Mayor Sheldon Giese told KMRS that those streets are in need of some work. “It’s...
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Citizen Comments on Lack of Handicapped Parking at City Council Meeting

In the Citizen’s Comments portion of last night’s Morris City Council meeting, Patricia Hockert told the Council that the City of Morris – and especially the downtown area – has an inadequate number of handicapped parking spaces. She said the issue became clear to her when she moved back to Morris last year to care for her 96 year old mother and tried to take her to a salon. She said there is no handicapped parking at places like East Side Park or City Hall. In speaking with state officials, Hockert said they told her there are four blocks in downtown Morris that have inadequate handicapped parking space availability.
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Project between Wendell and the State Line Starts May 16

Starting Monday, May 16, weather permitting, Highway 55 will close between County Road 11 in Wendell and Highway 9. The closure marks the first of three closures/detours for the resurfacing project on Highway 55 between Wendell and the Minnesota/North Dakota state line. For the first stage, traffic will be detoured to Grant County Road 11, Grant County Road 26/Wilkin County Road 4, and Highway 9 until early June.
WENDELL, MN
kmrskkok.com

Corps Celebrates Marsh Lake Project Completion

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Upper Minnesota River Watershed District will celebrate the completion of the Marsh Lake environmental enhancement project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Marsh Lake Dam, off 255th Avenue SW, southwest of Appleton, and will feature speakers from all the agencies involved. The public may attend or watch it live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/usace.saintpaul.
APPLETON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morris, MN
Morris, MN
Government
kmrskkok.com

Republicans Hold State Convention This Weekend

Minnesota Republicans will hold their state convention in Rochester this weekend. District 12 State Senator Torrey Westrom, now of Alexandria, told the KMRS Legislator’s Corner program that he is throwing his support behind the GOP frontrunner for governor. “I am not an official delegate to the convention this year,...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kmrskkok.com

Release From Otter Tail Power Company UPDATED: 4:30 Friday May 13

Fergus Falls, Minnesota, May 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.: Otter Tail Power Company continues efforts to restore power to its customers in Minnesota and South Dakota following Thursday evening’s severe weather. The company experienced significant damage to equipment, including more than 250 broken poles. Additionally, high winds in part of the area have caused new outages in some communities. As of 4:00 p.m. today, the company restored power to at least 14,000 customers, with more than 10,000 still without electricity.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Big Stone County Press Release

Last evening a large area of South Dakota and Minnesota was impacted by Severe Weather as a warm front moved through the area. This front produced winds in excess of 80 mph were common and numerous tornados were reported. Damage was received in a large portion of Big Stone County....
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
kmrskkok.com

Annual Morris Tree Planting Event is May 17

In celebration of Arbor Month, the City of Morris and its Tree Board are holding a Community Tree Planting Event on Tuesday, May 17th starting at 4:00 p.m. along Green River Road by the high school tennis courts (south of the school). Volunteers are needed to plant trees, direct traffic, take pictures, pass out water, or cheer the planters on. Spectators are welcome. Planters are asked to bring work gloves. The rain date is May 24.
MORRIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris City Council Meets#The Morris City Council#The Council Chambers
kmrskkok.com

Community COVID Testing Site at UMM

For those wondering if there is still a community testing site for COVID at the Morris Armory, the Minnesota Department of Health website lists a community COVID testing site at the University of Minnesota Morris Humanities Fine Arts building, with hours listed as 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. It is the only such testing site listed in a 50 mile radius.
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Fishing Opener Tips from DNR Official

Fishing opener is this weekend and Brad Parsons, Fisheries Section Manager for the MN Department of Natural Resources told the KMRS Community Connection that poor weather in April has led to a dip in sales of fishing licenses in the state, but he expects the numbers will jump back to the 1.1 to 1.4 million level once things warm up. Parsons suggested a bit of strategy for anglers who hope to combat the challenges of the past few weeks of crummy weather.
HOBBIES
kmrskkok.com

Storm Damage Includes One Fatality

Last night’s powerful storm that blew through left behind a trail of property damage, downed power lines, fallen trees, flooded areas and a death in Kandiyohi County. The National Weather Service said one person was killed when a grain bin fell on top of an occupied car just before 7 p.m. Thursday. The incident happened along 45th Street SE just south of 165 Avenue SE near Blomkest.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
kmrskkok.com

Woman Charged with Assault in Alexandria

Alexandria Police officers responded to a report of an assault on Nokomis Street in Alexandria on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers located a 39 year old male victim from Alexandria with multiple injuries. He was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries. Officers took 26 year old Hannah Roth of Nelson into custody and booked her into the Douglas County Jail on assault charges. A weapon was recovered. There is no threat to the public. This is an on-going investigation.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kmrskkok.com

Release From Agralite Electric Cooperative

We have sustained extensive damages throughout our system to both our transmission and distribution systems. Our crews worked through most the night last night and were back out right away this morning. We are in the process of bringing in more assistance today to help with repairs. Please be prepared...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kmrskkok.com

A Departing Note from Your News Director…

And finally, dear listeners and website readers, after four years as your friendly neighborhood News Director, I will be leaving KMRS and KKOK for the next adventure in my life. It’s been a pleasure bringing you the local news and interviewing many of you on the Community Connection. I wish for all of you nothing but good news. And with that, I am, Marshall Hoffman…signing off.
kmrskkok.com

Jose Lezcano Recital at Library on May 21

Twice-Grammy nominated composer and guitarist Jose Lezcano will perform a recital at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at the Morris Public Library. The show was originally scheduled for this Saturday but the date was changed so as not to conflict with UMM graduation ceremonies. Lezcano has been a visiting professor of music this semester at the University of Minnesota Morris.
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Car Strikes Child in Alexandria YMCA Parking Lot

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the YMCA parking lot about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a call of a car striking a 5 year old boy from Alexandria. Officers arrived along with medics from North Ambulance and administered First Aid to the child, who was alert and conscious. The boy was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries. Details are still under investigation. The driver of the vehicle, a 31 year old woman from Carlos, stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.
kmrskkok.com

RUSC Sets Vendor Show and Quarter Kraze Fundraiser

RUSC Kinship Mentoring will hold a Vendor Show and Quarter Kraze fundraiser Saturday at Old #1 Southside. Vendors such as Tupperware, Tastefully Simple, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, and She Shack will be present from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Quarter Kraze auction will run from 1 to 3 p.m. that day. RUSC Director Erin Koehntop explained how the Quarter Kraze auction works on the KMRS Community Connection.
CHARITIES
kmrskkok.com

Weather Announcements 5/13/22

Hancock closed – No after school activities for Friday. Some areas around Morris has had power restored, there is no timetable on when your power will be restored, crews are working to get power turned on as fast as possible. Chokio and Hancock residents are asked to conserve water...
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Midwest Farm Energy Conference Announced

The 2022 Midwest Farm Energy Conference was announced this week. The event is typically held every other year, but due to COVID there was no event last year. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday, June 15 and 16 at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris. Mike Reese with the Outreach Center said on the KMRS Community Connection that one of the issues that will be discussed is the future of green ammonia and how it can impact farms.
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Syttende Mai Celebration at Immanuel on Tuesday

The 2nd annual Syttende Mai celebration will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Church, southwest of Barrett on County Road 2. There will be live Scandinavian folk music by Ron Bjurlin and Annie O’Flynn; rosemaling for sale by Carol Braaten; award-winning carvings by Bob Shervey on display; raffles; a Barnetog Parade; and a chance to eat hot dog in a Norwegian wrap, waffles with strawberries and cream, and krumkake. There is a $5 suggested free will donation.
BARRETT, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy