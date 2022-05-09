Morris City Council Meets Tuesday

In the Citizen’s Comments portion of last night’s Morris City Council meeting, Patricia Hockert told the Council that the City of Morris – and especially the downtown area – has an inadequate number of handicapped parking spaces. She said the issue became clear to her when she moved back to Morris last year to care for her 96 year old mother and tried to take her to a salon. She said there is no handicapped parking at places like East Side Park or City Hall. In speaking with state officials, Hockert said they told her there are four blocks in downtown Morris that have inadequate handicapped parking space availability.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO