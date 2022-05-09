Broadband companies pledge to help low income families pay for high speed internet

Joseph Davis raised five children in the two-story row home he and his wife bought in the mid-1960s in North Philadelphia, near the automotive parts factory where he worked. Now, Davis struggles to keep up the house on a fixed income. Plaster peels away from the walls on the second floor. Investors call and offer to buy it, but Davis, who is now widowed, plans to stay as long as he can.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO