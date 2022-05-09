ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadband companies pledge to help low income families pay for high speed internet

By Vincent Acovino
WFAE
The Biden administration is rolling out its new push to lower internet costs. But it's hard to promote the program...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

