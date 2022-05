Opponents of abortion rights often describe the procedure as, quote, "taking a human life" or even as, quote, "murder." If Roe v. Wade is overturned, some of them would like to see state laws reflect that view. But now other anti-abortion rights groups are pushing back with an open letter to state lawmakers across the country, saying that they do not support punishing patients who seek abortions. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon covers abortion rights policy and joins us now. Hi, Sarah.

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO