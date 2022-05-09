ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, WV

Webster Co. woman charged in boy’s suicide

By Aaron Williams
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hfkt4_0fYB8pqb00

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County woman is facing several charges surrounding the death of a boy in her care.

On Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m., West Virginia State Police were called to a home on Pilot Knob Road in Erbacon for a suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2l2F_0fYB8pqb00
Donna Myers

When troopers arrived, they found the boy on the floor of a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

There were two other boys in the home at the time of the death, troopers said. Police have not released the ages of any of the juveniles.

South Harrison teacher to be terminated after incident

Donna Myers, 48, was also there, according to investigators. Myers conspired with one of the boys to lie to state troopers about where she was when the shooting happened, state police allege.

All three boys were in Myers’ custody at the time of the shooting, and her neglect caused the death of the one boy and created a risk of injury for the other two, troopers alleged in Myers’ criminal complaint.

Troopers have charged Myers with child neglect resulting in death, child neglect creating a risk of injury, conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

Myers is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.

sharon Jackson
3d ago

Bail should be tripled! Kids depend on adults for so much, mainly love, and to have a child be treated so bad that he'd rather die than to keep going, not knowing how to get out of a bad situation is the saddest thing..😭 I want to know how he got a gun and was it really suicide. 😣

WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced to prison for exiting St. Albans halfway house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for exiting a federal halfway house in Kanawha County. Joshua Dowler, 40, admitted he exited the fenced-in area of Dismas Charities in St. Albans on September 16, 2021. The DOJ […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

North Marion High School holds mock DUI

FARMINGTON, W.Va. – North Marion High School held a mock DUI Accident on Thursday to let students know the reality they could face if they choose to drink & drive. “This right here is amazing. I think giving them the visual of seeing it rather than hearing it, rather than just reading about it, I […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
