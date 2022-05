Ukrainian forces are trying to push back Russian forces from Kharkiv, a city Russia has shelled since the beginning of the war. In northeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops are attempting to push back Russian forces from the city of Kharkiv. Russia has shelled this city relentlessly since the first days of the war. But in recent days, the Ukrainians have driven Russian troops back, to the point where most of their incoming artillery can only reach the northern edges of the city.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO