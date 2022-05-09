ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, AL

Police recover 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in St. Clair County

By Drew Taylor
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TyFPk_0fYB8DkL00

STEELE, Alabama ( WIAT ) — Two men are now in jail after officers the Steele Police Department recovered over 250 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop early Monday morning.

Steele Police Chief Mark Ward said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, a cargo van was pulled over at the 174 mile marker along I-59 North in Steele. During the stop, K9 officer Tara detected marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers located 250 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly hidden in moving boxes and in a tool box.

Ron Banks
Jacory Martin

Jacory Martin, 37, and Ron Banks, 42, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Martin and Banks, both from Charlotte, North Carolina, were both taken to the St. Clair County Jail and each held on $1.5 million bond. Banks is also facing an additional charge of certain persons forbidden to carrying a firearm.

ALSO ON WJBF: Department of Justice to re-open 1970 Augusta Riot Cold Case

“We don’t like drugs coming through our community,” Ward said. “I’m glad this amount is off the street.”

K9 Officer Tara has been with the department for over a year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga Police Department arrests man for two separate April burglaries

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) has made an arrest stemming from two burglaries last month. The department said in a release it has arrested 38-year-old Christopher Andrew Grimes of Montevallo. Grimes is charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree. The first burglary occurred...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WJBF

Man wanted after vandalizing Popeyes in Columbia County, accusing worker for taking his order incorrectly

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – One man is wanted for vandalizing a Popeyes Chicken restaurant after accusing a worker for taking his order incorrectly multiple times when in fact she did not. The incident happened Saturday, May 7th. According to investigators, the shift manager was having issues with the customer who she describes as being […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Hit-and-run crash injures 3 pedestrians on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A hit-and-run crash over the weekend injured three pedestrians, including a woman whose back was broken, according to her daughter. It happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Gordon Highway at Madrid Drive near Fort Gordon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Steele, AL
State
Alabama State
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
WJBF

Arrest made in Belvedere fake bomb threat

BELVEDERE, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after an investigation revealed a man faked a bomb threat at a Belvedere gas station. 41-year-old Christopher Lee Bragg was arrested on two charges including: Conveying False Information Regarding Attempted Use of a Destructive Device and Hoax Devise or Replica of Destructive Device […]
BELVEDERE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police#Drugs#Wiat#The St Clair County Jail#Department Of Justice
wdhn.com

Two drug trafficking cases in Geneva County’s Lowery community

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Since the first of May, Geneva County Sheriff investigators along with state agents have been involved in two. separate drug trafficking cases in the Lowery Community. That’s a small area along the Coffee-Geneva county line that has attracted illegal narcotics operations. Geneva County Sheriff Tony...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sunday foot chase leads to arrest after two motorcycles stolen Saturday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – An arrest has been made after multiple motorcycles were stolen from West 1st St. Saturday. According to a press release, the Sylacauga Police Department attempted to stop a motorcycle northbound on Hwy. 21 on May 7. The driver refused to stop for the officer, and continued northbound. The officer deactivated his emergency equipment, but continued for a short distance.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WJBF

74-year-old man drowns on West Point Lake

TROUP COUNTY, Georgia (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drowning at West Point Lake. The sheriff’s office has identified the victim as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, on May 12, 2022, deputies were dispatched to the Yellow Jacket Boat […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJBF

Aiken County man arrested for kidnapping, arson, and other crimes

AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is behind bars after being arrested for numerous crimes. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen C. Wright, 51, was arrested for Kidnapping, Arson, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Drug Possession, and several traffic violations including Driving under a Suspended […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
CBS42.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, guards at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility found Earnest Charles McReynolds, 69, unresponsive in his cell. After being taken to the infirmary, he was pronounced dead. Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections told the coroner that no foul play was suspected.
BESSEMER, AL
WJBF

WJBF

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy