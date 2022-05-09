Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and humid weather will be fading away over the next couple of days as our weather pattern experiences a change. Expect a muggy one tonight yet, though, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is the outside chance of a shower or storm making it to our northwest zone late tonight, but the risk is low. A somewhat better chance for storms is present on Friday, as a cold front enters our area. However, it will depend on when storms can form, with some indication that development could be limited to the Mississippi River corridor and east. Storms that do form could be strong to severe.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO