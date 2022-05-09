ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours

By Joe Winters
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms, some strong to severe, are possible into the overnight hours. The best chance will be across the north. A...

www.kcrg.com

Western Iowa Today

Intense Dust Storm Causes Temporary Blackout In NW Iowa

(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
kjan.com

A ‘haboob’ reported in northwest Iowa last night

(Radio Iowa) – An intense dust storm hit northwest Iowa in the Little Rock area late yesterday (Thursday), causing a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972. “It is pronounced huh-BOOB.” That’s Meteorologist Allan Curtis of the National Weather Service office in Johnston. Fifty years ago, Arizona scientists began using the word to describe the dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. The National Weather Service uses the term, but Curtis says most Iowans probably haven’t heard it because haboobs are most common in dry, arid regions in the southwest U.S. and western plains.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Severe weather slams Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota

Severe storms blamed for 2 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota. Strong winds and possible tornadoes caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left two more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while a person died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Semi Toppled When “Haboob” Hits Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Relief from heat, humidity coming

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and humid weather will be fading away over the next couple of days as our weather pattern experiences a change. Expect a muggy one tonight yet, though, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is the outside chance of a shower or storm making it to our northwest zone late tonight, but the risk is low. A somewhat better chance for storms is present on Friday, as a cold front enters our area. However, it will depend on when storms can form, with some indication that development could be limited to the Mississippi River corridor and east. Storms that do form could be strong to severe.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
UPI News

Massive dust storm engulfs drivers on Nebraska highway

May 13 (UPI) -- Motorists in Nebraska this week found themselves stuck in a massive dust cloud during a major thunderstorm, dropping visibility to near zero and whipping up hurricane-force winds. Footage taken Thursday by one woman attempting to drive through the dust cloud shows how quickly the weather conditions...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be sentenced on Friday. Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway. The survey shows the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. Dust storm moves through Sioux Falls. Updated: 3 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Associated Press

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
KELOLAND TV

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota. The video below is of the storm reaching Hartford, courtesy of Paige Stolsmark. This video shows the storm reaching Chancellor, courtesy of Lindsay Van Meeteren. As severe...
HARTFORD, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
Mix 97-3

Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe storm downs trees, power lines across Central Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NE — Many central Nebraskans are cleaning up after severe storms knocked down trees and took out power lines on Thursday. Nebraska Public Power District says 1,336 customers were without power in Lexington because of a weather-related outage. About 650 customers were still without power at 5:30 p.m.
LEXINGTON, NE

