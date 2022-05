KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The dark brown brick mansion on Lyons View Pike in Knoxville is getting new life after decades of decay. Dubbed the Eugenia Williams House, the 10,800 square foot English Regency style estate was built in 1941 for the daughter of Dr. David Hitt Williams, an East Tennessee physician who was one of the first investors in what would become the Coca Cola Company in 1902.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO