The Raleigh News & Observer has recently published an in-depth investigation into investor landlords: large corporations that have taken over a quarter of the single-family rental market in certain North Carolina cities. WHQR’s Kelly Kenoyer interviewed Investigative Reporter Tyler Dukes about that story. This interview focuses largely on Part 1 of the series but Part 2 gets in-depth about how these companies behave as landlords, and Part 3 discusses what advocates and politicians may do about it.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO