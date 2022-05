ALBANY, GA – Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) will host the annual Fallen Officers Memorial Ceremony on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Albany Technical College Kirkland Conference Center, located at 1704 S. Slappey Boulevard, Albany. The annual “Fallen, But Not Forgotten” Ceremony is held annually, and this year’s theme is “Honoring Courage, Saluting Sacrifice,” with a Joint Proclamation by City of Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman, Christopher S. Cohilas, to be signed and presented.

ALBANY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO