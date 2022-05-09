ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Dolly Parton, Doja Cat Teaming Up For Taco Bell TikTok Musical About Mexican Pizza

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXiMJ_0fYB7IhF00

Dolly Parton and Doja Cat , who have each previously sung the praises of Taco Bell’s long-departed Mexican Pizza , now plan to celebrate its return to the fast food chain’s menu in a most tuneful way.

On Monday, Taco Bell announced that the two singers will co-star in “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” a satirical production about fans’ efforts to get the item back on Taco Bell’s menu after it was removed in 2020.

The Mexican Pizza is set to return to Taco Bell on May 19. The musical, which was written by Hannah Friedman with music by the Grammy-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, will debut a week later on TikTok, according to NBC News .

Parton announced the musical on Instagram , and Taco Bell offered a jokey teaser on TikTok.

@tacobell

#MexicanPizzaTheMusical is really happening! Tune in LIVE on TikTok 5/26.

♬ original sound - tacobell

Parton publicly praised Taco Bell in January and told Insider she thought the chain should bring back the beloved item.

“They used to make a little ... Mexican Pizza, which is also good. I love that,” she said.

Doja Cat is also a fan, and cheekily tweeted at the chain to bring back the MP this past September and November .

However, in March she told her fans on TikTok that a video she made where she rapped about wishing for the return of the Mexican Pizza was just “contractual” and added, “I know it’s bad.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Bear
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Doja Cat
Mashed

Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Popular burger chain offers free fries for the rest of 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – One of the best things about Utah is the beloved culinary masterpiece that is fry sauce. What better way to enjoy fry sauce than with free french fries? Starting today, national fast food chain Burger King is offering free fries to all “Royal Perks” members for the rest of the year. The […]
UTAH STATE
TheStreet

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

Taco Bell never stops innovating. This leads to some unique ideas like a taco with a fried chicken shell, and it has led to countless iterations of products involving Doritos. That's a seemingly small innovation -- the Doritos Locos Taco -- which has not just appeared in dozens of variations on the Yum! Brands chain's menu, but has also inspired items like Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Mac 'N Cheetos, as well as a variety of other Cheetos menu items.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doja Cat Teaming#Taco Bell Tiktok Musical#Taco Bell#The Mexican Pizza#Nbc News
Distractify

Did Disney Apologize to Johnny Depp? Here's an Update

As more and more details come to light about Johnny Depp's relationship with Amber Heard, fans are coming together to rally on his behalf. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms since his trial began. Article continues below advertisement. Things got especially intense when recorded audiotapes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy