Strong scattered storms possible during overnight hours

Cover picture for the articleKCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters brings the latest First Alert Forecast, featuring severe storm chances and summertime heat. KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd...

Relief from heat, humidity coming

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm and humid weather will be fading away over the next couple of days as our weather pattern experiences a change. Expect a muggy one tonight yet, though, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is the outside chance of a shower or storm making it to our northwest zone late tonight, but the risk is low. A somewhat better chance for storms is present on Friday, as a cold front enters our area. However, it will depend on when storms can form, with some indication that development could be limited to the Mississippi River corridor and east. Storms that do form could be strong to severe.
First Alert Forecast

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend will be sentenced on Friday. Morel mushroom hunting season is now underway. The survey shows the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 450,000 nurses by 2025. Dust storm moves through Sioux Falls. Updated: 3 hours...
Record heat putting strain on plants and flowers

We’ve now switched brands three times because we can’t find the formula brand we’ve been using,” she said. The state called 16 witnesses in just a few days before resting its case in the Hamilton County Courthouse Thursday morning. The defense called none.
