LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring is allergy season in Kentuckiana, but with COVID-19 on the rise, how do you tell if you're sick or just need an antihistamine?. Experts at Louisville's Family Allergy & Asthma said allergies are hitting some people hard right now. How long that congestion and sneezing may last depends on what allergies you have.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO