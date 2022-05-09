ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert Fires Back At Shaq: NBA World Reacts

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rudy Gobert has clapped back at Shaq after he said he wouldn't be able to guard him. Gobert responded on Instagram and said that he "would lock his ass up" if he...

The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade. The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.
NFL
#Nba History
The Spun

Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Tua Tagovailoa: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday night, the Miami Dolphins posted a video of QB1 Tua Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to his new wide receiver target Tyreek Hill. The video illustrated what many fans worried about when the Dolphins acquired Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs earlier this offseason: Tua's lack of elite arm strength.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Williams Reacts To LeBron James Trade Suggestion

Over the past week, ESPN's Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith have advocated for the Lakers trading LeBron James. Jay Williams, however, is strongly against that idea. "I think that is a crazy, erroneous take," Williams said on Get Up. "Just the fact that you agree with Stephen A. Smith on this. We are talking about one of the two greatest basketball players to ever walk this planet. You just don't let him go after he had an MVP year at 37 years old. You just don't let him go."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jeanie Buss Made Her Feelings On Kurt Rambis Very Clear

During a recent interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss commented on the future of the franchise. The Lakers are entering such a pivotal offseason since there are concerns surrounding their roster and coaching staff. A huge knock on the Lakers has been their lack...
NBA
UPI News

LeBron James 'House Party' pics show hosts living it up

May 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released two first look images from the new House Party movie on Wednesday. House Party premieres July 28. LeBron James produces the comedy about two house cleaners who hold a party in the NBA star's home while he's away. When they lose James' championship ring, they embark on a wild night to get it back.
NBA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory. Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on...
GOLF
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

New Decision Reached On Brittney Griner's Detention

On Friday, the basketball world received an update on WNBA star Brittney Griner. Her pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by 30 days, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Additionally, a judge denied a second request to move Griner to home detention. She was originally scheduled to have a hearing on May 19.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
