New Era CEO Reportedly Arrested On Disturbing Charges

By Matt Hladik
 4 days ago
New Era CEO Chris Koch has reportedly been arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment. According to reports, Koch, 61, allegedly attempted to run over a man outside Oliver's Restaurant in Buffalo on Saturday night. He was arraigned this...

NunyaB1z
3d ago

the dude showed up to attack this guy and he used his car defensively to protect his life and he's at fault? nah. put me on that jury. dude is innocent

Todd Patten
3d ago

self defense for sure. the guy was calling him out and approaching him in his vehicle and he was out of there

