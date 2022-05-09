ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates open 3-game series with the Dodgers

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Bryan Reynolds, Will Smith Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, left, scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith on a ground ball by Jacob Stallings during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 5-6 record at home and an 11-15 record overall. The Pirates have an 8-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 10-2 in home games and 19-7 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has seven doubles and seven RBI while hitting .326 for the Pirates. Ben Gamel is 14-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI for the Dodgers. Chris Taylor is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

