Springfield, VT

Man injured in Springfield shooting

By Alan J. Keays
 4 days ago

Updated at 10:28 p.m.

Several people detained in a shooting investigation in Springfield on Monday were released from custody, according to Vermont State Police.

Todd Amell, 50, was shot in one of his legs on Valley Street at about 2:30 p.m., police said in a Monday night press release. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released, police said.

Police said they believed the shooting was “not random and involved individuals who are known to one another.”

Earlier on Monday, police said they had detained several people as part of their investigation.

“The people who were detained during the initial stages of the investigation have been released,” police said Monday night. “There is no one in custody facing charges at this time.”

Vermont State Police are assisting Springfield police in the case.

Amell lives on Valley Street, police said.

Maggie Cassidy contributed to this report.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Man injured in Springfield shooting .

Public Safety
Vermont wildlife advocates celebrate a ​big win​ ​

Contact: Holly Tippett, Protect Our Wildlife, [email protected] | 802-253-1592. Governor Scott Signs House Bill 411, a Ban on Wanton Waste, into Law. STOWE, VT—Governor Phil Scott signed into law House Bill 411, legislation that represents one of the most comprehensive bans in the country on the needless killing of wildlife, known as wanton waste. The ban not only covers big game species like deer and moose, but also foxes, gray squirrels, crows, and other covered wild animals. The law goes into effect immediately.
VERMONT STATE
Final Reading: Not nuthin'

House lawmakers narrowly failed to override Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes on two bills: A Burlington charter change that would ban no-cause evictions, and the clean heat standard. Each failed by just one vote — and seemed to blindside legislative leadership. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Not nuthin'.
VERMONT STATE
Montpelier, VT
