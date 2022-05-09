Man injured in Springfield shooting

Updated at 10:28 p.m.

Several people detained in a shooting investigation in Springfield on Monday were released from custody, according to Vermont State Police.

Todd Amell, 50, was shot in one of his legs on Valley Street at about 2:30 p.m., police said in a Monday night press release. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, treated and released, police said.

Police said they believed the shooting was “not random and involved individuals who are known to one another.”

Earlier on Monday, police said they had detained several people as part of their investigation.

“The people who were detained during the initial stages of the investigation have been released,” police said Monday night. “There is no one in custody facing charges at this time.”

Vermont State Police are assisting Springfield police in the case.

Amell lives on Valley Street, police said.

Maggie Cassidy contributed to this report.

