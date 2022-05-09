Ryan Robertson

A large crowd gathered at the Leesburg Landing Pavilion this week to recognize one of the biggest advocates for mental health across north Alabama. Shelia Hurley, Executive Director for CED Mental Health and the President of Cherokee NAMI said that the event was held in order to focus on Mental Health Awareness Month and to honor those who have paved the way in order to provide such outstanding services in our area.

