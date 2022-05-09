Ryan Robertson

The Gadsden State Cardinals Athletic Department will host summer basketball, cross country and volleyball camps for students in first grade through high school. “Gadsden State has sponsored summer youth enrichment activities for more than 20 years and it’s good to be able to provide this opportunity for our local athletes,” said Dr. Kathy Murphy, Gadsden State president. “With the return of our baseball and softball programs, we hope to be able to offer camps for those sports as well in the near future.”
