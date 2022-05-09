ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Ryan Robertson

By Joey Weaver
 4 days ago

Graveside services will be 2 PM Tuesday May 10th at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Scott...

Nurse rejected over race honored by hospital 71 years later

(ELGIN, Ill.) — Betty Brown was rejected by Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois, for nursing school 71 years ago because she is Black. This year, the now-retired 90-year-old is being named an honorary chief nursing officer by that same hospital. “It was very emotional,” Brown told ABC News....
ELGIN, IL
Three Fires Reported in Cherokee County on Wednesday

Firefighters were busy in Cherokee County on Wednesday afternoon and through the night. The Leesburg and Tucker’s Chapel departments battled a structure fire around 5:45, on County Road 147. Later, both departments were called out to another fire located on County Road 971. It appears at this time no one was hurt in either incident.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
D.A.R. Sponsoring Grave-Marking Of Revolutionary War Soldier

The public is invited to a Saturday, May 14, ceremony that will feature the placement of a footstone at the grave of American Revolutionary War soldier William Akins, Sr. A program will be held in the fellowship hall at Goshen United Methodist Church (605 Alabama Highway 9, just a short distance north of the Piedmont town limits) beginning at 10am.
PIEDMONT, AL
Longtime Cherokee County Mental Health Advocate Sue Guffey Honored During A Special Ceremony

A large crowd gathered at the Leesburg Landing Pavilion this week to recognize one of the biggest advocates for mental health across north Alabama. Shelia Hurley, Executive Director for CED Mental Health and the President of Cherokee NAMI said that the event was held in order to focus on Mental Health Awareness Month and to honor those who have paved the way in order to provide such outstanding services in our area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Inmate serving life for murder overpowers driver, escapes from custody in Texas

(NEW YORK) — A Texas inmate serving life for murder managed to break free from his shackles, overpower a bus driver and escape from custody, officials said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was on a transport bus en route from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped in Leon County on Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.
LEON COUNTY, TX
Ryan Robertson
Single-Vehicle Accident Saturday Morning on County Road 19

A single-vehicle accident took place around 5:25am Saturday in Cherokee County. The driver of that vehicle, which left County Road 19 just off County Road 71 near the substation, reportedly had to be extricated by the Cherokee County Rescue Squad. Also responding were members of the Mt. Weisner Fire Department,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Fatal Car Crash Investigation Continues in Northwest Georgia

Floyd County Police say that the investigation into an accident which took the life of a Chattooga County woman last month is still on-going. The head-on collision near Georgia 40 in Rome on April 22nd resulted in the death of 63 year old Louann Bean Loggins of Summerville. Police said that Loggins was struck head-on by a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 27.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Trion, Georgia Man Charged with Child Molestation

A 21 year old northwest Georgia man has been arrested, and charged with both Child Molestation and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes. Reportedly the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Cody Kirk, of a Spring Creek Road address in Trion for several weeks after a child’s parent notified the sheriff’s office that Kirk had been sending her son inappropriate sexual messages via text.
TRION, GA
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, May 13th

Howard Neale, age 58 of Leesburg – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle;. Caitlin Ward, age 35 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Obituaries
WandaVision
Nashville notes: Chris Janson, Eric Church and more

Chris Janson and Eric Church share some of the details about filming their music video, “You, Me & the River,” in a new behind-the-scenes clip that’s been posted on Janson’s YouTube channel. Lee Brice is heading up a Memorial Day radio special that will benefit the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, May 14th

Jennifer Lasseter, age 55 of Centre – Failure to Appear on a prio charge of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance;. Heather McLemore, age 33 of Mentone – Court Order;. and. Jerry Freeman, age 55 of Crossvile, Alabama – Electronic Solicitation of a Child. Arrests are based...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Nashville notes: Dustin Lynch and more

Dustin Lynch is keeping the “Party Mode” rolling this summer: He just announced that his Party Mode Tour has a newly added summer leg. The shows now wrap in October. Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gadsden State offers summer youth athletic camps

The Gadsden State Cardinals Athletic Department will host summer basketball, cross country and volleyball camps for students in first grade through high school. “Gadsden State has sponsored summer youth enrichment activities for more than 20 years and it’s good to be able to provide this opportunity for our local athletes,” said Dr. Kathy Murphy, Gadsden State president. “With the return of our baseball and softball programs, we hope to be able to offer camps for those sports as well in the near future.”
GADSDEN, AL
Jelly Roll books a headlining arena date in Nashville as “Son of a Sinner” breaks into country radio’s top thirty

Fast-rising viral sensation Jelly Roll has certified rock chops, but now he’s proving that he can hold the attention of a country fan base, too. His new single, “Son of a Sinner,” just cracked the top thirty at country radio. That makes him the first artist ever to simultaneously notch a top-thirty country hit and an Active Rock chart number-one, with each song being an artist’s debut in its respective chart.
NASHVILLE, TN

