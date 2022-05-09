ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Tulsa and PSO celebrate engineering grant

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
University of Tulsa and PSO celebrates engineering grant Kaveh Ashenayi, chairman of the TU department of electrical and computer engineering department; PSO Vice President of Distribution Jennifer Ellis and TU President Brad Carson cut a ribbon at the re-equipped lab at TU's Rayzor Hall. A $50,000 AEP Foundation grant paid for new software and computer equipment for the lab.

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced an AEP Foundation grant to pay for new software and upgrades to an Electrical and Computer Engineering Department lab at TU’s J. Newton Rayzor Hall.

Tulsa-based PSO is the local operating company of AEP. AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of AEP.

“PSO has been a key partner for the university and the engineering college for many years,” said James R. Sorem, dean of the TU College of Engineering & Natural Sciences (ENS). “This latest gift from the foundation allows our students to run real-world simulations in a safe environment and fully prepare to serve in important roles within the power and utility industry.”

The support provides critical seed money for Matlab, the state-of-the-art simulation software that can be utilized in multiple disciplines across campus, in addition to a specialized software for electrical power system analysis and operation.

University of Tulsa and PSO celebrates engineering grant Chapman Applied Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Douglas Jussaume describes TU's new engineering lab features to PSO employees. A $50,000 donation from the AEP Foundation funded lab improvements.

“Until now, TU has only had access to the student version of Matlab, which has limited capability. The AEP Foundation gift covered half of the cost of the site license, and the college covered the remainder. This investment allows our students to gain access to the complete set of tools for free,” said Professor Kaveh Ashenayi, chair of the ECE Department.

A portion of the gift also was used to upgrade the physical space and make the lab more user friendly.

Rayzor Hall, a 37,600-square-foot facility, houses 24 integrated classrooms and labs for the ECE Department and Tandy School of Computer Science.

“PSO is honored to work with the AEP Foundation and TU to prepare the next generation of electrical engineers,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Peggy Simmons. “This is an investment in the future of safe, reliable, affordable, electrical service, which is exactly what our customers will expect from us.”

