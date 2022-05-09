ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;77;44;75;45;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;15;28%;1%;9. Albuquerque, NM;86;54;86;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;15;12%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;52;38;56;36;Partly sunny, windy;NNW;18;32%;25%;5. Asheville, NC;73;44;80;47;Warmer with sunshine;ESE;5;45%;2%;11. Atlanta, GA;73;54;79;58;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;41%;0%;11. Atlantic...

www.michigansthumb.com

Narcity USA

Many Celebrities Moved To Texas Recently & They All Chose This City

Texas, for the better part of the last two years, has become somewhat of an entertainment hub that Hollywood celebrities are flocking to for real estate. Of course, the most notable is billionaire Elon Musk, who actually spends more time at his robust beachfront Starbase in the cozy coastal town of Boca Chica, TX, and even refers to south Texas as "the gateway to Mars".
AUSTIN, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

Native brown cotton heads to Smithsonian festival, UN summit

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — South Louisiana’s native brown cotton is heading to the Smithsonian Folklife Festival and will also be featured at a United Nations summit next month. The cotton has seen a small resurgence in recent years thanks to renewed interest in organic materials in the fashion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Nnw#Ga#Nne#Md#Billings#Mt#Al#Ma
Huron Daily Tribune

3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing three people from Louisiana and injuring six others, according to Arkansas State Police. Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, Louisiana; Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, of Slidell; and Malinda Shano, 50...
Huron Daily Tribune

Bear Lake alumnus, fiancé recognized as 'Highway Angels'

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Most people are uncertain as to how they would respond if they are thrust into the middle of an emergency situation at a moment’s notice. Some may freeze up while others respond with heroic efforts to provide those in need with assistance. Two truck drivers with strong ties to the Manistee County area now know they are among the ones who would step forward to provide help.
Huron Daily Tribune

36 Frankfort-Elberta students tour SS City of Milwaukee

MANISTEE — A group of about 36 eighth grade Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools students had a chance to tour the SS City of Milwaukee ship museum and learn about its ties to Frankfort on Friday. Brad Riedy, social studies teacher, said the group included two social studies classes that came...
MANISTEE, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

SS Badger to make first Lake Michigan crossing of the season

LUDINGTON — The S.S. Badger is set to make its first voyage of the season on Thursday. The 410-foot Great Lakes car ferry will sail 60 miles from Ludington to Manitowoc, Wisconsin sporting a fresh coat of paint. It will continue to operate daily from May 12 through Oct. 16, with two crossings a day scheduled for the height of the season, from June 19 to Sept. 6.
LUDINGTON, MI

