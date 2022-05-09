ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Franchise Car Dealers Are Doing Something Never Done Before

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New and used cars are in short supply. What's a franchise car dealership to do? They're looking for these types of vehicles for the first...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best-Selling Car of 2022

The car industry in 2021 and 2022 is nothing like what it has been, possibly ever. Shortages of new and used cars, primarily due to a shortage of microchips used in electronic and navigation systems, have hammered inventory. Popular vehicles are not only hard to come by. They are extremely expensive compared to just two […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#New Cars#Vehicles#Car Dealership#Car Buyers#Automotive News#Autotrader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest Car in America

Americans have run into problems buying cars in the past year. Car shortages have been triggered by an extremely low supply of the chips used in electronic and navigation systems. Additionally, supply chain issues have cut the availability of other parts. The chip shortage could last well beyond the end of this year. The low […]
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers are facing another bloodbath

For his entire life, Roy Walters managed bars and restaurants: upscale Italian eateries, dive bars and even strip clubs. Then, in March 2020, the pandemic shuttered his livelihood. A truck driver buddy suggested that the newly unemployed Walters join him in the industry. So Walters drove an 18-wheeler around the...
CLEARWATER, FL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy