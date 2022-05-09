ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch A Tesla Utterly Fail to Detect Dangerous Objects on Road

By Braden Carlson
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being fired from Tesla for posting videos of Tesla's self-driving issues, John Bernal set out to really demonstrate how problematic Tesla's systems can...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Watch: How To Turn Your Tesla Into a Tank

We know this has been a burning question for thousands of Tesla owners. “How do I convert my Tesla into a tank?” That’s a fair question, and we’ve got answers. Actually, we’ve got a video we snagged that shows how two German YouTubers did just that; converting a Tesla Model 3 into a tank. Strange times demand strange transportation, and this is really strange.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Tesla Owners#Vehicles#Tesla Model#Ai Addict#Iihs#Tesla Fsd#Fsd Beta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy