VantageRock's Sheffield says fundamentals will continue to drive the market

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that while the hot consumer price index suggests the Federal Reserve is losing in its struggle against inflation, the dismal performance of stocks, particularly in the Russell 1000, offers a different view. When you look at the collapse of the IPO market and see the...
We should be calling this bear market is risk assets, "the inverse Gump," because, quite simply, we always knew what we were going to get. Once the Federal Reserve said it planned to beat back inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, the punchbowl was being taken away from the party, as in all prior such cases, it spelled the end of a runaway bull market in equities and other shiny, but risky objects.
Shares of online used car retailer Carvana surged amid a wild trading session in which several heavily-shorted stocks popped. The stock closed up about 25% and trading was halted at least four times. Nearly 29% of Carvana shares available for trading are sold short, according to FactSet. Shares of online...
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Walt Disney — Disney shares rose about 1% in extended trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected growth in streaming subscribers across its media platforms for the most recent quarter. Bumble — The dating app operator's shares jumped more than 9%...
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks sold more Boeing and are investing in companies with higher dividend yields and stock buybacks. They break down Disney's conference calls and say you should buy more of the stock right now. They like Apple at this price for scooping up more shares and think Ford's downgrades weren't justified. Finally they power rank the 'FANG' names.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry. “I’m super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has...
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks say they are selling Boeing shares and buying more Procter & Gamble looking for more long-term gain. They are watching China for easing Covid-19 restrictions to stay long in Wynn and Danaher, which they call the best life sciences stock. Finally, they break down what they still love about Meta and Disney.
Fears that central banks will have to hike interest rates aggressively to curb inflation have led to broad selling across global markets in recent months. Tech and growth stocks, which are most vulnerable to sharp rises in interest rates, have suffered particularly steep declines. The negative start to the year...
As Roblox kicked off Thursday's trading with a 20% spike, one options trader has to be feeling good about a major bullish bet they placed Wednesday on the interactive tech company. Roblox reported a miss on the top and bottom lines for its first quarter before the bell Wednesday, but...
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at an options trader's $15 million bet that the bottom is in for tech. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Harley-Davidson Inc: "We're going to have to take a pass on it. ... Even though it's cheap, it's not what we want." Talos...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco is now the world's most valuable company. It surpassed Apple on Wednesday. Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable firm. Aramco's market valuation was just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, according to FactSet, which converted its market cap to dollars....
