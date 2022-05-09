ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VantageRock's Sheffield says fundamentals will continue to drive the market

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvery Sheffield, VantageRock senior portfolio manager, joins...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
CNBC

Ron Insana says this is a bear market that anyone could have seen coming

We should be calling this bear market is risk assets, "the inverse Gump," because, quite simply, we always knew what we were going to get. Once the Federal Reserve said it planned to beat back inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, the punchbowl was being taken away from the party, as in all prior such cases, it spelled the end of a runaway bull market in equities and other shiny, but risky objects.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Rivian and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Walt Disney — Disney shares rose about 1% in extended trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected growth in streaming subscribers across its media platforms for the most recent quarter. Bumble — The dating app operator's shares jumped more than 9%...
STOCKS
CNBC

Thursday, May 12, 2022: Cramer's take on Disney and his megacap tech picks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks sold more Boeing and are investing in companies with higher dividend yields and stock buybacks. They break down Disney's conference calls and say you should buy more of the stock right now. They like Apple at this price for scooping up more shares and think Ford's downgrades weren't justified. Finally they power rank the 'FANG' names.
STOCKS
Reuters

Memory chip maker Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry. “I’m super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options trader takes a huge leap of faith on Roblox

As Roblox kicked off Thursday's trading with a 20% spike, one options trader has to be feeling good about a major bullish bet they placed Wednesday on the interactive tech company. Roblox reported a miss on the top and bottom lines for its first quarter before the bell Wednesday, but...
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Huge bet on QQQ

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at an options trader's $15 million bet that the bottom is in for tech. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I'm going to pass on Harley-Davidson

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Harley-Davidson Inc: "We're going to have to take a pass on it. ... Even though it's cheap, it's not what we want." Talos...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Apple is no longer the world's most valuable company

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is now the world's most valuable company. It surpassed Apple on Wednesday. Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable firm. Aramco's market valuation was just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, according to FactSet, which converted its market cap to dollars....
BUSINESS

