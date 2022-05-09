VantageRock's Sheffield says fundamentals will continue to drive the market

We should be calling this bear market is risk assets, "the inverse Gump," because, quite simply, we always knew what we were going to get. Once the Federal Reserve said it planned to beat back inflation by aggressively raising interest rates, the punchbowl was being taken away from the party, as in all prior such cases, it spelled the end of a runaway bull market in equities and other shiny, but risky objects.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO