Fieldwork continues behind schedule

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers continue to lag in planting this year's fields.

According to the Illinois Crop Progress and Condition, only 15 percent of this year's corn crop had been planted on Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 58 percent.

Corn emerged reached 1 percent, compared to the five-year average of 23 percent.

Soybeans planted reached 11 percent Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 30 percent.

Winter wheat headed was at 19 percent, compared to the five-year average of 42 percent. Winter wheat condition was rated 9 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 34 percent good and 11 percent excellent.