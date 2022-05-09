ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Fieldwork continues behind schedule

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers continue to lag in planting this year's fields.

According to the Illinois Crop Progress and Condition, only 15 percent of this year's corn crop had been planted on Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 58 percent.

Corn emerged reached 1 percent, compared to the five-year average of 23 percent.

Soybeans planted reached 11 percent Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 30 percent.

Winter wheat headed was at 19 percent, compared to the five-year average of 42 percent. Winter wheat condition was rated 9 percent very poor, 16 percent poor, 30 percent fair, 34 percent good and 11 percent excellent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Work planned on Illinois 108

CARROLLTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced intermittent lane closures of Illinois 108 between the west and east city limits of Carrollton stgarting Monday, May 16.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

State commits $46M to southern Illinois projects

The Capital Development Board on Thursday today announced more than $46 million in investments to improve and renovate state agency buildings in the southern regions of Illinois. The funding is designed to help address deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Divide and conquer: Co-coordinators lead Piasa Palisades efforts

ALTON - Milestones past and present mark the first 50 years of the Sierra Club's Piasa Palisades Group in the Metro East. And its coordinators have participated in several of them. About 20 years ago, the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club focused more on the upstate Chicago area than the downstate rural  Riverbend region with mining and rivers, said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the  Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. She joined the group 21 years ago as coordinator of the Three Rivers Project, which became a focus for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.  "The Sierra Club became proactive in hiring someone because the chapter was focused on Chicago," said Favilla, the second person hired for the Three Rivers Project's coordinator post. "I was the first to stay."  She now is a co-coordinator along with Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Favilla focuses on water issues; Woulfe-Beile focuses on air quality.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Progress forecast for river projects

EAST ALTON - Improvements are coming to river infrastructure, according to officials speaking Wednesday at a Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding in East Alton. Zealan Hoover, Senior Advisor on Infrastructure Implementation to the EPA, said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law mandates that 49 percent of the $43 billion provided through Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds must be distributed as grants and forgivable loans to qualifying disadvantaged communities. "Not every program is going get dollars out the door in a day," Hoover said. "But collectively, across the hundreds of programs in the infrastructure bill, you're going to see progress every week as we move this forward."
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Telegraph

Markley retiring at Centerstone

John Markley, regional chief executive officer for Centerstone, has announced that he will retire at the end of June. Markley has been a member of Centerstone and its legacy organizations for nearly 38 years, having joined the organization in 1985 as staff accountant. He has helped the non-profit grow from a relatively small organization serving just two counties into one of the largest community-based behavioral healthcare providers in the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fieldwork#Soybeans
The Telegraph

Parents, doctors deal with baby formula shortage

GLEN CARBON — A shortage of baby formula is creating problems for parents throughout the nation and the Metro East. In April, the out-of-stock rate for infant formula nationally jumped from 31 percent to 40 percent, according to figures reported by Datasembly, the retail tracking company. Six states - Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Texas and Tennessee - saw out of stock rates above 50 percent in the last week of April, according to the company’s data.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

State advises against eating fish from White Hall Lake

WHITE HALL — The state is warning against eating sport fish caught in White Hall City Lake after detecting elevated levels of methylmercury. On Thursday the Illinois Department of Public Health added the Greene County lake to its list of consumption advisories. It said the lake and three other locations in the state were added based on sampling through the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program. To date, seven sites are on the list.
WHITE HALL, IL
The Telegraph

Columbia honors 2

COLUMBIA, Missouri — Columbia College has announced its dean's list for the Spring 2022 Semester. Honorees include Kim Panosh, of Alton, and Christie Hoef, of Collinsville, both online students.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Telegraph

OSF St. Anthony's earns B rating

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has received a "B" grade in the biannual Leapfrong Hospital Safety Grades. Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades. OSF facilities in Peoria, Pontiac and Ottawa received "A" ratings. OSF facilities in Alton, Galesburg, Danville and Rockford received "B" ratings.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Road construction affecting county buildings

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials are warning people planning to visit the Administration Building or Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about road closures in downtown Edwardsville. On Monday, St. Louis Street between Main and Second streets will be closed due to ongoing construction projects. The street will reopen midweek, or once work is completed.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

SWIC golf scramble set in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Take a swing on May 20 to benefit student scholarships at Southwestern Illinois College and for a chance to win a new car at the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Annual Golf Scramble at Legacy Golf Course, 3500 Cargill Road, Granite City.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Frazier joins Head Start

ALTON – Precious Frazier has been named Staffing and Training Manager for Riverbend Head Start & Family Services (RHSFS). Frazier has more than 10 years of combined experience in management and human resources. After earning her bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University, her career quickly transitioned from retail to human resourcesas interim Human Resources Manager. Since then, she has developed a specialty in recruitment and retention and employee relations while earning her MBA from Greenville University.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy