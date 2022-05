PLAINVILLE – The town’s traditional Memorial Day parade and ceremony will return this year. “Everything will be back the same way it was before the pandemic,” said Dave Dudek, chair of the Memorial Day Parade. “The only reason the parade will not happen is if there is a lightning storm; otherwise it will happen rain or shine. We’ve usually had a good turnout in the past. A lot of people are telling me that they’re looking to go out and do something, especially since the Balloon Festival was canceled. ”

