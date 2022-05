The Bristol Press and New Britain Herald will be returning to separate newspapers, according to Jody Boucher, regional publisher of Connecticut News Media Inc. “We are happy to announce the decision to revive the Bristol Press and the New Britain Herald as their own individual community-based newspapers once again,” Boucher said. “We feel strongly that the people of each community should have a paper that is dedicated to their local news.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO