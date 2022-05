Compete to represent the western way of life and promote the sport of rodeo at the 2022 Lincoln County Fair – Do you love horses? Are you ambitious? Do you know rodeo life like the back of your hand? Then the Rodeo Queen Pageant is for you. The competition will be held Saturday, June 11, at 9:00 a.m. at the 4H exhibit building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO