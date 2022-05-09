Suspect wanted after using phone to film under women’s bathroom stalls in Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department is looking for a suspect in an unlawful filming incident that took place on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call from Black Sheep Restaurant in Manassas to investigate a suspicious person.
Police learned from the manager at the restaurant that an employee had witnessed an unknown man in the women’s bathroom using his phone under the stall walls to view female patrons.
The manager confronted the suspect, who then left the restaurant and ran to a nearby wooded area.
No victims have been identified at this time.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot 8-inches tall Hispanic male, weighing about 150 pounds with black curly hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored shirt underneath and blue jeans with brown patches.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here .
