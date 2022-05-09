Amber Alert canceled after 4-year-old boy missing in New Jersey found safe in Delaware
An amber alert issued in Salem City, New Jersey has been canceled after a 4-year-old boy was found safe in Delaware, according to Salem Police. Authorities issued the alert Monday afternoon in search of a 4-year-old boy who police believe was abducted by a female suspect driving a black 2010 Ford Fusion with the license plate NJ-Z25PAD The suspect, identified as Diashaliz Velez-Fernandez, was taken into police custody in Delaware. According to the Amber Alert, the child had last been seen at the Cedar Grove apartments at 469 Grieves Parkway in Salem. He was described as 3'8'', 43 pounds, and last seen with jeans, no shirt and no shoes. This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More New Jersey news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
