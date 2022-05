The Community Foundation of West Alabama is donating $100,000 to the West Alabama Food Bank so the organization can pay for some capital projects. The West Alabama Food Bank operates a 52,000-square-foot warehouse in Northport for storing and refrigerating donated food. With the help of 93 partner agencies, WAFB has distributed more than 17 million pounds of food to people in need across nine West Alabama counties since 1987.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO