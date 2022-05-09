ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Congressman Moolenaar presents bronze star to Private Norman Kempa

By Tess DeGayner
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday morning, Congressman John Moolenaar recognized the late U.S. Army Medical Corps Private Norman Kempa for his service during World War II. Norman, who was a longtime Midland resident, lost his left leg, below the knee, during his service. His children, and extended family members, were present to accept a...

www.manisteenews.com

manisteenews.com

Artworks receives grant for summer camp scholarships

BIG RAPIDS — Artworks Big Rapids Area Arts and Humanities has been awarded a $500 grant from Walmart to provide scholarships for their 2022 Summer Camp program. Artworks’ annual summer camp provides children, between the ages of 7 and 13, with unique art experiences in sculpture, pottery, mixed media and the art of creativity. The summer camp program runs from June to August.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

MAPS board awards bid for 1927 building demolition

MANISTEE — The former Manistee High School building, constructed in 1927, is one step closer to coming down. During a Manistee Area Public Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday, the board awarded with a 5-0 vote a bid to Pro-Tech Environmental and Demolition, Inc., of Grand Rapids, for a contract value of $238,500.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Barley helps with washing machine

EDITOR’S NOTE – The Barley MacTavish Fund accepts letters from Midland county residents about themselves or other people, explaining why they need help and what they have tried to do about their problems. Write to Barley, care of the Midland Area Community Foundation, 76 Ashman Circle, Midland, MI 48640 or call 989-839-9661. Be sure to include a daytime telephone number. Names of applicants are never published.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

St. Mary-St. Paul Parish Council of Catholic Women elects new officers

The St. Mary-St. Paul PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) recently held their election of officers. Pictured left to right: Brandi Olsson (vice president); Janet Adams (out-going vice president); Kay Crew (out-going president); Mary Ann Mendenhall (secretary); Michelle Feindt (treasurer); and Peggy Walls (president).
RELIGION
manisteenews.com

Pearl Harbor sailor ID'd, laid to rest in Missouri

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis has a lot of famous names buried on its grounds. It's where you'll find Michael Blassie, the Florissant, Missouri Vietnam veteran whose remains were identified in 1998 and removed from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and former lead singer of The Temptations Dennis Edwards. You'll also find legendary broadcaster Jack Buck — just a few feet behind Blassie — and longtime St. Louis Cardinals organist Ernie Hayes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — May 14, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See...
SCIENCE
manisteenews.com

Tribune Throwback: A look back at May 1977

Since 1876, the Huron Daily Tribune and the Huron County News have been key historians in the area by documenting the happenings in Huron County, the Upper Thumb and beyond. The Tribune is delving into its extensive archives to share with its readers a glimpse of the past to reminisce, and be mindful of history as they decide the future.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Republican candidates, minus Craig, meet for 1st debate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor met in their first debate Thursday night, all staunchly opposing abortion before the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is potentially overturned while disagreeing on exceptions and whether former President Donald Trump won the state's 2020 election. Trump, who lost to...
LANSING, MI
manisteenews.com

Calvary Baptist to perform 'The Miracle Worker' this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While many people know Helen Keller as an advocate for women's suffrage and persons with disabilities, students at Calvary Baptist Academy are delving into how one woman helped Keller communicate and connect with the world. The student thespians are set to perform “The Miracle Worker” this weekend for the school's spring show.
PERFORMING ARTS
manisteenews.com

Big Rapids mayor declares state of emergency

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids mayor Fred Guenther has declared a state of emergency for the city following flooding and damage from the recent rains. "On the 11th day of May, 2022, the City of Big Rapids sustained widespread or severe damage, with property loss caused by a flooding event. As a result of this situation, the following conditions exist: roadway damage, washouts, private home/ business flooding, and public infrastructure damage.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Mecosta-Osceola Education Center holds prom for students

MECOSTA – On Saturday, May 7, students from the Mecosta Osceola Education Center celebrated the 2022 Prom and Gala. The students chose a Candyland theme, and what a sweet night it was. The Big Rapids Eagles Club donated their banquet area to host the event. Teachers Karen Bolton and...
MECOSTA, MI
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
manisteenews.com

NRC decreases daily limit for lake trout in parts of Lake Huron

After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Gov. Whitmer coordinates statewide response to baby formula shortage

Various state departments and Attorney General Dana Nessel are taking steps to support parents and tackle shortage head-on as Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on the manufacturer responsible for the formula recall to offer state resources to fix supply chain issues. Whitmer announced she spoke with leadership for Abbott Nutrition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Caseville Marina improvements ready just in time for summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Almost $900,000 in improvements to the Caseville Municipal Harbor Marina, including new safety features, fuel pumps and an ADA-compliant ramp to the docks, will be ready just in time for summer. The project, paid for largely with a grant...
CASEVILLE, MI
manisteenews.com

Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee. In a statement, DeSantis, a Republican, called Byrd a “staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big...
FLORIDA STATE
manisteenews.com

Help wanted: Fire departments in Benzie County looking for volunteers

BENZIE COUNTY — Many volunteer organizations in Benzie County have been seeing a decline in members over the years, and that includes the county’s volunteer fire departments. Recently, the City of Frankfort hired Mike Cederholm as the first full-time fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department. Josh Mills,...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Sanford appeals FEMA award, receives more than twice the original amount

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village of Sanford received more FEMA funding than was first expected for the rebuilding of Village Park. Originally awarded $873,000 from the federal agency to rebuild Village Park, which was destroyed in the 2020 dam breach, the village successfully appealed the amount and was recently awarded $2.7 million.
SANFORD, MI
manisteenews.com

Looking Back for May 12: Graffiti reported at Manistee city water tower

Trinity Lutheran School announces that John Smith and Kaatie Hawkins are co-valedictorians for the class of 1982. John, the son of John and Lucy Smith, has a grade point average of 5.0. Kaatie Hawkins, daughter of Ken and Eileen Hawkins, has a grade point average of 5.0. Graduation is set for 10:30 a.m. on June 4.
MANISTEE, MI
manisteenews.com

Guess how much this house on Lake Michigan is going for

This home has nearly 8,000 square feet with spaces that focus on clean lines, sleek surfaces and panoramic Lake Michigan views. There are four levels with floor-to-ceiling windows and heated marble floors, a custom glass staircase and glass elevator for access to all levels. There is a chefs' kitchen with 2021 Jennair and Sub-Zero appliances with beautiful white quartz countertops. The primary suite comes with lake views, a marble fireplace and wrap around windows with sitting area. Included is an ensuite with marble walk-in spa-shower and custom soaking tub handmade in Italy. There are also three large guest suites and a roof top deck with hot tub. In the lower-level, there is a home theater with an advanced viewing screen/audio system. Additionally, the home has a bar with humidor, custom wine cellar, light up onyx bar and kegerator. The home is nicely situated in the prestigious gated community of Sul Lago along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
REAL ESTATE

