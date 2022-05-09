Convicted murder sentenced for separate fatal shooting on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo man has been charged after a search warrant allegedly discovered illegal guns and narcotics in his Black Rock home. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on D’Angelo L. Allen's home on Grote Street on Thursday. During the search investigators allegedly found five loaded, illegal guns and a quantity of narcotics, believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl. It's also alleged that investigators found drug packaging paraphernalia in Allen's home.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Lackawanna man was sentenced Tuesday morning to a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for assaulting a woman and breaking into her home back in 2020. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, just after...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The search for 14-year-old Jaylen Griffin started nearly two years ago. The teen’s face has been on fliers and a billboard along the Kensington Expressway but despite those efforts to raise awareness since leaving home back in August 2020 – Jaylen has still not returned.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the people who was arrested and charged with shooting and killing 30-year-old Donjuante Anderson of Syracuse on Christmas Eve in 2019 is now facing a sentence of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. Yamil Osorio and a 15-year-old teen were both...
Buffalo police, fire and first responders were called to the Pfc. William Grabiarz School of Excellence, Buffalo Public School 79, on Lawn Avenue in the Military Road-Hertel Avenue area of the city around noon Thursday. Police said a 13-year-old male student discharged a can of pepper spray inside of a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid in Black Rock took a large amount of fentanyl off the streets Thursday. Several agencies were on the streets of Buffalo Thursday morning stopping violent crime in its tracks. This all started last summer with an operation involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — *Knock, knock, knock*. A new program from Buffalo Police is trying to turn a sometimes-worrying situation into an opportunity for engagement. The program involves having Buffalo Police Officers return to a neighborhood to speak to residents following law enforcement action such as a raid or sting operation.
A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
