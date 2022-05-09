ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Convicted murder sentenced for separate fatal shooting on Buffalo's East Side

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A convicted murderer has been sentenced for separate fatal shootings on the city's East Side in 2017. Kenyatta Austin, 29, of Buffalo was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man facing felony charges following search warrant of his Black Rock home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 44-year-old Buffalo man has been charged after a search warrant allegedly discovered illegal guns and narcotics in his Black Rock home. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on D’Angelo L. Allen's home on Grote Street on Thursday. During the search investigators allegedly found five loaded, illegal guns and a quantity of narcotics, believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl. It's also alleged that investigators found drug packaging paraphernalia in Allen's home.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#East Side#The Murders#Violent Crime
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Police investigating pepper spray at Buffalo school of excellence

Buffalo police, fire and first responders were called to the Pfc. William Grabiarz School of Excellence, Buffalo Public School 79, on Lawn Avenue in the Military Road-Hertel Avenue area of the city around noon Thursday. Police said a 13-year-old male student discharged a can of pepper spray inside of a...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIVB

Raids take fentanyl, guns off Queen City streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid in Black Rock took a large amount of fentanyl off the streets Thursday. Several agencies were on the streets of Buffalo Thursday morning stopping violent crime in its tracks. This all started last summer with an operation involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office,...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police make four arrests after search of apartment in Jamestown

A search of an apartment on Newland Avenue in Jamestown led to four arrests on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 631 Newland Avenue shortly after 5 pm. The search led to discovery of a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, and a .22 caliber rifle. Police have charged 57-year-old Bernard Philbrick, 40-year-old Samantha Ackler, 29-year-old Savannah Gross and 31-year-old Corey Keeler with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, since all four are convicted felons. Police also charged them with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and 2nd-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Keeler was also charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl on his person. The four were transported to the Jamestown City Jail and arraigned in City Court.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy