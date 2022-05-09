ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignace, MI

Menu Monday: Lehto's Pasties

By Monika Zachara
 4 days ago

A traditional pasty is made of beef, potatoes, root vegetables, and a delicious crust. You either eat them with ketchup or gravy– but Lehto’s Pasties swears you don’t need either to enjoy their delicious pasties!

Lehto’s Pasties has been making this hearty handheld pastry since 1947, and the recipe hasn’t changed in over 70 years!

If you’re in the Upper Peninsula, you have to make sure you stop and get yourself the savory staple that’s popular among the Yoopers. Lehto’s has two locations- the original shop is located about eight miles from the Mackinac Bridge on Route 2, and the other is located in downtown St. Ignace.

The shop is still family owned and operated.

