Hope Lives in Northern Michigan – Don’s Drive-In Event

By 9and10news Site Staff
 4 days ago

Hope Lives in Northern Michigan is an event to inspire action – to bring awareness to suicide prevention and intervention and aftercare support, to remember those we have lost, and to inspire hope for those still in the fight.

Coming up, on May 20th Hope Lives in Northern Michigan is teaming up Don’s Drive-In where they will be donating 10% of their sales to 22 2 NONE in support of area veterans and raising awareness to veteran suicide.

Hope Lives Northern Michigan joined us live to talk all about what they do and their upcoming fundraiser with Don’s Drive-In.

IN THIS ARTICLE
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

