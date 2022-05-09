Hope Lives in Northern Michigan – Don’s Drive-In Event

Hope Lives in Northern Michigan is an event to inspire action – to bring awareness to suicide prevention and intervention and aftercare support, to remember those we have lost, and to inspire hope for those still in the fight.

Coming up, on May 20th Hope Lives in Northern Michigan is teaming up Don’s Drive-In where they will be donating 10% of their sales to 22 2 NONE in support of area veterans and raising awareness to veteran suicide.

Hope Lives Northern Michigan joined us live to talk all about what they do and their upcoming fundraiser with Don’s Drive-In.