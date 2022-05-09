Bay Area Indian restaurant, known for its Michelin nods and dosa, shutters

The popular dosa served at Rasa restaurant, located at 209 Park Rd. in Burlingame. Rasa has closed after eight years in the Bay Area. (Simran K. on Yelp)

Rasa , a stylish Michelin-starred restaurant that highlighted the rich flavors of South India, has closed after eight years in Burlingame.

The sudden closure was announced on Instagram on Thursday in a series of posts that indicated Rasa’s last day in service was May 8. The closure however isn’t a complete farewell. Owner Ajay Walia is already working to transform the space into a second outpost of his other restaurant, Saffron Indian Bistro , based in San Carlos.

“An announcement to our friends and followers: We have made the decision to close RASA in order to reemerge in an exciting new way,” the Instagram post read in part. “With SAFFRON in San Carlos entering its 20th successful year as an adored community pillar restaurant, we are ready to embrace this notion of soul-satisfying comfort food and heritage Indian cooking.”

During the transition, Rasa’s existing interior and exterior will undergo a remodel which Walia aims to finish within the next month. The second Saffron location is expected to open sometime in early June at Rasa’s former home at 209 Park Road in Burlingame.

Walia told The Daily Journal that one of the reasons he decided to convert Rasa into a second Saffron restaurant was the emphasis on takeout during the pandemic. He shared that many of Rasa’s dishes didn’t travel well in a takeout container.

“We just need new energy even for our teams coming out of the pandemic, for us to focus on delivering that same guest experience the people [have] come to expect from us,” Walia told The Daily Journal. “This change will be a welcome change.”

Rasa is Walia’s second Bay Area restaurant. It first opened in 2014 and earned its first Michelin star in 2016. At the time it received the prestigious award, the Michelin Guide recommended Rasa’s crispy dosa among the restaurant’s top dishes worth ordering. Rasa was known for its variety of dosa prepared with basil, fennel or truffle. Its chutney prawn dish, likewise, was praised for its presentation.

