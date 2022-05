ROME — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV on East Chestnut Street Thursday night. Authorities said the crash occurred near the opening of the Mohawk River Trail shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the driver of the SUV declined hospital treatment at the scene.

ROME, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO