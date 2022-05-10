Amber Alert canceled: Missing boy last seen in Salem, NJ found safe

An Amber Alert that was issued for a missing 4-year-old boy in South Jersey has been canceled.

Action News has confirmed that the boy who was last seen in Salem, New Jersey, has been found safe in New Castle County, Delaware

Police were searching for Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez, a Hispanic female, who was believed to be driving a 2010 black Ford Fusion with New Jersey plates: Z25PAD.

Authorities are looking for 4-year-old Lincoln Walker. Police are searching for Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez.

Velez-Fernandez has since been taken into custody.

Further details on the incident have not been released.