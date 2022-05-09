ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Texas senior makes TWO holes-in-one during U.S. Open qualifier

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're grandfather has a green jacket, it's tough to do anything golf-related that's going to really impress the rest of your family. But Parker Coody managed to do just that at a U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday. The University of Texas senior and...

Comments / 0

